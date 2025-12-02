XTX Topco Ltd Sells 34,650 Shares of TSS Inc. $TSSI

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TSS were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TSS in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the second quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. TSS Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $263.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.

In other news, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $179,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 295,575 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,447.75. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,861.23. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

TSSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut TSS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Singular Research assumed coverage on TSS in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on TSS in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

