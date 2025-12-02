Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

