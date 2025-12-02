Swiss National Bank Sells 2,076 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,621,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 131.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,980 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 129,491 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

