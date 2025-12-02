WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,149,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,568 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total transaction of $323,928.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,247.42. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total value of $309,445.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,007,416 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $680.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

