Swiss National Bank Buys 9,400 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 647,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,283,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 38,989 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,365,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,419,109 shares in the company, valued at $84,693,006.09. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 382,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,386,345. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VKTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.