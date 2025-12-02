Swiss National Bank Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valaris were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $56,046,000. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $25,912,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $18,314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,761,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,412,000 after buying an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $6,907,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Valaris stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

