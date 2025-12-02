Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE Shares Bought by Momentous Wealth Management Inc.

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.5% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.2%
DFSE stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $42.61.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
