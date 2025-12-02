Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson set a $606.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.83.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $547.64 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $572.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.19.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

