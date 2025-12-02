Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,663 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Maximus by 17,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Maximus by 37.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Maximus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMS. Zacks Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maximus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Maximus Stock Up 1.0%

Maximus stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

