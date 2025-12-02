Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 536.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,013 shares of company stock valued at $60,599,103. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.