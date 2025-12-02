Quantbot Technologies LP Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,661 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 159,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

