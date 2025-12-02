Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $634,721,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $515,857,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $415,575,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $210,016,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $435,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,950.40. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 243,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,356. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,198 shares of company stock worth $6,968,155. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XYZ. Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Block Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

