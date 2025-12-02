Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.31.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,467.83. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 211,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
