Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.31.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,467.83. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 211,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.