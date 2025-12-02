Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,000. ServiceTitan comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $4,253,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $71,804.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $29,821,062.40. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock worth $126,740,332 over the last ninety days. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceTitan Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The business had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

