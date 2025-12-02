RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $168.01 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

