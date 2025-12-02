Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $16.93 Million in The Kroger Co. $KR

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,934,000. Kroger makes up about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,126,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,028,000 after buying an additional 300,784 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4%

KR opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

