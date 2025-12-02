Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hayward were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,142,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hayward by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,912,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 134,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,982,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,155,000 after purchasing an additional 677,373 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,013,958.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,059.60. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,542.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,142 shares of company stock worth $2,369,715 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 12.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

