Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,511,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in MYR Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 298,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth $6,937,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $216.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.24. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $241.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,019.80. The trade was a 33.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

