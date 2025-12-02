Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $18,975,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,414,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 125,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 236,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.12. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $212.81.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $10.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

