Swiss National Bank Has $5.61 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.76. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $57.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

ABM Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

