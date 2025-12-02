Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In related news, insider Michael L. Clawson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. This trade represents a 15.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Bealer bought 9,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,019.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,649.66. This represents a 43.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.14%.The company had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

