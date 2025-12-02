Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,030,203 shares of company stock worth $545,161,894. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

