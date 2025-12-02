Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,966,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,757,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,258,000 after buying an additional 990,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after buying an additional 478,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The company had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.