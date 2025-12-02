Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,386.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 9,748 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $1,123,359.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,577.16. The trade was a 53.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,490. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

