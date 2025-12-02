XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 444,950 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,950 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 85.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 3.6%

NAK opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of -0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

