XTX Topco Ltd Invests $762,000 in Yelp Inc. $YELP

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,555 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,212 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 377,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,875 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Yelp by 1,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,202 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,980.64. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 9,611 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $281,698.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,432.37. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,711 shares of company stock worth $1,151,959. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.20.

YELP opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

