Green Dot Corporation $GDOT Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,284 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 165,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,416,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 182,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 339,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 261,555 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.84. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,869.55. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.