XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Conduent Inc. $CNDT

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 235,179 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Conduent by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 259,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 755,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Conduent Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Conduent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research raised Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

