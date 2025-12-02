XTX Topco Ltd Has $799,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 239.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $302.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.