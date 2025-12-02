37,300 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,066,000 after purchasing an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Vision by 6.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,996,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 320,565 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in National Vision by 53.3% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after buying an additional 1,347,648 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,908,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 2,030.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,495,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

National Vision Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ EYE opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -932.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.