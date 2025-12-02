XTX Topco Ltd Has $804,000 Stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,132 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 39.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the second quarter worth $225,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Price Performance

KANZHUN stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

