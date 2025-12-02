Nelnet, Inc. $NNI Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nelnet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $399,754.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $136.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NNI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nelnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nelnet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nelnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

