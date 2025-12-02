Blackstone Inc. $BX Stake Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,388 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after buying an additional 1,494,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $151,524,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000,000 after acquiring an additional 990,947 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $194.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

