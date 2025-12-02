M&T Bank Corp Has $37.62 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,588 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

