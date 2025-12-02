M&T Bank Corp Purchases 52,002 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.