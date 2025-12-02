OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. OneStream has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $170,185.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,336.49. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,785. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneStream by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 156.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OneStream in the first quarter worth $642,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in OneStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

