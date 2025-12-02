Olaplex (OLPX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX):

11/29/2025 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2025 – Olaplex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2025 – Olaplex was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Olaplex is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1.50 to $1.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Olaplex had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Olaplex had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Olaplex had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

