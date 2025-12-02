Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

