Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,897.96. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
