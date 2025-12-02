HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $493,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,601.96. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,270. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,643,413 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.