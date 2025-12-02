Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Talkspace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Talkspace from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Talkspace Stock Down 7.4%

TALK stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.52 million, a PE ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Talkspace had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Talkspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Talkspace will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

