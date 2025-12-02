Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICICI Bank (IBN)

ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2025 – ICICI Bank was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2025 – ICICI Bank had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – ICICI Bank had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – ICICI Bank had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/22/2025 – ICICI Bank is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock.

10/4/2025 – ICICI Bank was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

