Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ringcentral by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Ringcentral by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 105,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ringcentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ringcentral

In other Ringcentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $388,647.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 165,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,794.28. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,924.40. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,343 shares of company stock worth $2,974,280. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Ringcentral stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Ringcentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ringcentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.