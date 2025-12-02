John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 295.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.93 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 16.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John B. Sanfilippo & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

