NIO Inc. $NIO Position Raised by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in NIO by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,565 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,315,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 125.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 96.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie set a $5.30 price target on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. NIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 31.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,085.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

