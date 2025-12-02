West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Gerdau S.A. $GGB

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Gerdau had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gerdau

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.