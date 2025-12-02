VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases 17,638 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $366,959,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. CICC Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

