VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

VestGen Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,652,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 351.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv
Insider Transactions at Aptiv
In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.