VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

VestGen Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,652,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 351.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

