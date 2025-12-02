VestGen Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

VestGen Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $452.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

