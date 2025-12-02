VestGen Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.